Is Shakira The Victim Of An Upskirt Video At A Miami Club?

Major drama broke out over the weekend after Shakira hopped on a Miami club stage to dance to her new single "Soltera" only to abrupty leave the stage over what some are saying were upskirt videos being recorded.

In multiple videos floating around the Internet, Shakira can be seen dancing on a stage at Liv, the popular Miami nightclub where customers are allowed to bring phones. The singer begins dancing to the song, but that soon ends as Shakira makes eye contact with someone in the crowd while gesturing to stop recording her.

Let's go to the footage that has created headlines:

Eventually, Shakira decides she's had enough and leaves the stage while shaking her head. Reps for the pop sensation haven't announced yet if Shakira was mad at someone shooting an alleged upskirt video or if she's mad that people were recording in general.

If you watch this YouTube video from the club, you'll see that there are multiple phones recording her along with what looks like a professional cameraman gathering footage.

There are multiple angles showing club-goers with phones out as they stand behind what appears to be a barrier between the dance floor and the stage.

Were people just filming an international pop singer so they could brag to their friends that they were out partying with Shakira or was there something more nefarious going on here?

You make the call?

