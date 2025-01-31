Republican Senator Leaves Liberals Shaking With Conspiracy Theory Joke: WATCH

Senator John Neely Kennedy stole the show Thursday during Kash Patel's confirmation hearing.

Patel had his hearing Thursday to be the FBI's next director, and it was more or less a comedy show that was off the rails.

That's not really unique. Confirmation hearings have turned into performance art for Senators looking to push an agenda.

Senator Kennedy nukes liberals with conspiracy theorist comment.

Well, Senator Kennedy broke out some comedy Thursday by pointing out many conspiracy theories have turned out to be true.

"Sounds to me like we need to get some new conspiracy theories because all the old ones turned out to be true. Conspiracy theorists are up something like 37-0," Kennedy said during the hearing when Patel was smeared as a conspiracy theorist.

You can watch Senator Kennedy's hilarious comment below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The video even features Dr. Dre's epic song "The Next Episode."

Boom! Roasted!

Whether it's COVID origins, lockdowns not working, the Russia hoax during President Trump's first term, being told the border is fine, being told inflation wasn't a big deal or any other popular "conspiracy theory," it seems like many things the government has told us have been inaccurate.

Remember the whole "two weeks to stop the spread" line repeated over and over again? That sure was cute. Believe it or not, questioning what you're told is healthy. Very little should be trusted on face value.

Now, we have Senator Kennedy roasting politicians and media members who attacked people who didn't eat what the press and government tried to spoon feed them.

Up 37-0 nothing. I'll take it. That's a blowout by any metric.

What do you think of Senator Kennedy's hilarious comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.