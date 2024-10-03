Senate Candidate: Using Drag Queen To Recruit For Navy Not What People Want

It's rare when a politician speaks unvarnished truth despite risk of backlash, but one example came Wednesday night during the debate in Virginia's U.S. Senate race between incumbent Tim Kaine and Hung Cao.

Virginia is in many ways a military state.

It has more than two dozen military bases and, in the latest figures from 2022, approximately 125,000 military personnel made their home in the commonwealth.

Hung ‘Henry’ Cao Speaks Truth

So Coa, a retired Navy captain, referred to the Navy's situation when he was asked about his previous comments about the White House's "growing obsession" with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as part of the military.

Cao, who came to America from Vietnam in 1975, was asked to explain how he believes DEI could affect military recruitment.

"When you're using, you know, a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that's not what the people we want," Cao said on stage. "What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds.

"Those are the young men and women who are going to win wars."

Submitting to the fact check office for inspection.

Still inspecting.

Fact check complete. No lies found.

Navy recruitment has been bad recently. The U.S. Navy missed its recruiting goals for the first time in 2023 and is expected to miss goals in 2024.

Navy Used Drag Queen Recruiter

In 2023 the Navy appointed Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley as one of its digital recruiters. Kelley has a "stage name."

It's Harpy Daniels.

And this active duty person who identifies as non-binary is a drag queen.

The program that used Kelley or Daniels – depending on if this person is wearing a dress – has since ended under congressional pressure.

Kaine apparently was confused by the whole thing, saying he "didn't understand my opponent's argument."

"DEI is a red-herring," Kaine added.

Cao Trails In Virginia Polls

It's not that hard.

If you are going to tilt the field in favor of some people, it stands to reason other people not in the favored class may choose to work elsewhere where the playing field is level.

What about this difficult to understand?

Kaine, by the way, is leading Cao in polls by about 10 points.

Yeah, China's military is laughing at us.

So is Iran.

So is Russia.