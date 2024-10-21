Casino Releases One Of The Funniest Ads You'll Ever See

The person running marketing for the Seminole Classic Casino deserves a raise.

Casinos are incredibly popular in America, and while I don't go often, I always make sure to hit the blackjack tables whenever I'm in Las Vegas.

Personally, I love both ends of the gambling spectrum. A high-end place like The Wynn is gambling at its finest, but places like El Cortez and Ellis Island are both great if looking for cheaper games.

What all casinos have in common is they have to get creative when it comes to getting people in the door. Well, buckle up for a hilarious ad.

Seminole Classic Casino releases funny ad.

The Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Florida dropped what might be the best ad for a casino that I've seen in a very long time.

It features a man showcasing the casino while using Gen Z language that anyone over the age of 35 probably won't recognize.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Will this ad work when it comes to getting people into the Seminole Classic Casino? I have absolutely no idea. Maybe. Maybe not.

What I do know is that I laughed way harder than I'd like to admit. Sometimes, being quirky and awkward is the way to go, and this dude dropping language you'd find on your local college campus is internet gold.

It also seems to have accomplished its goal of generating attention because it got picked up by Vegas Locally.

Also, while we're on the subject, the language used by Gen Z and the way they talk is so annoying. Speak like an adult! Slang is for young children. It's not for people once they hit high school, and it's certainly not for anyone who is an adult. You might disagree, but you'd be wrong. Either way, this is a grade-A ad. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

