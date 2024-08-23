The Secret Service Finally Disciplines Agents Six Weeks After Trump Shooting

The Secret Service finally announced that they are placing 5 agents on leave after the failed assassination attempt shooting of former President Donald Trump.

In pure "you have to hand it to the government" fashion, it only took SIX WEEKS for someone to be held accountable and punished for the colossal collapse in the security detail involving the former President. As always, the federal government never disappoints when it comes to stalling and taking its sweet old time when it comes to making any significant decisions - just look at our Congress.

As details emerged about the absolute incompetence surrounding the protective layout (or lack thereof) regarding the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, everyone had the same question in mind - How? How could the Secret Service screw up so badly that shooter Thomas Crowe was able to not only climb to an elevated position on a rooftop just a few hundred feet away from Trump, but also fire off multiple rounds before being taken out himself.

What made the optics even worse was the fact that no one was being held accountable despite the failures being so egregious. Hell, it took TEN DAYS for then Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to step down - talk about arrogance.

In any other line of work, one would be at least placed on administrative leave while an investigation occurred - especially one that involved the former President of the United States being shot! It's not like that happens every day - the fact that it did, means multiple people dropped the ball, something that the agency finally admitted by disciplining the five agents.

The agents include one from Trump's personal protective team as well as four members, including the special agent in charge of the agency's Pittsburgh Field Office. There are reports that more may also face disciplinary action.

The Secret Service suspension came just hours before Missouri Senator Josh Hawley reported that a whistleblower testified that the Secret Service headquarters told local agents that they were not allowed to request any additional support for the rally and were allegedly told ahead of time that all requests would be denied.

Unfortunately, if that's true, the American people likely won't get any answers from the Service anytime soon. Based on the fact that it took them a month and a half to do literally the most basic action by placing the agents on leave means that at this rate we are looking at 2027 before we finally get the facts of what occurred that day in Butler, Pennsylvania.