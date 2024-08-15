SEC Sorority TikTok Is Making College Great Again

The poet Thomas Luther Bryan once wrote a poem that has been weaponized by the Texas A&M Delta Zeta sorority in the Great TikTok Sorority War of 2024.

Aw, country girl, shake it for me

Girl, shake it for me

Girl, shake it for me

Country girl, shake it for me

Girl, shake it for me

Girl, shake it for me

Would you rather enjoy this life of fun, shakin' it to the moon or would you rather go to a campus where blue-haired lesbians will cancel your ass for having fun?

OutKick founder Clay Travis lit up over this topic today as I posted this Delta Zeta sorority video. The SEC sorority TikTok wars are having a real impact on college attendance, Clay claims, especially across the south.

"Totally underreported story and culture shift at play," Clay tweeted. "Parents in California, New York and Chicago area are fighting as hard as they can to get their kids admitted to Tennessee and Alabama. Twenty years ago they would have been ashamed of their kids going there."

What's causing the cultural shift?

Clay would argue that football, blue states being controlled by maniacs, COVID rules, and SEC Sorority TikTok have had a huge impact.

"Twenty years ago you barely had to have a pulse to get in an SEC school. Hell, I think Ole Miss would admit legit dead people," Clay continued. "Now there are so many out of state applications pouring in that it’s actually becoming hard for in state kids to get in."

The blue hair lesbians must be shoved back into their lockers!

Ask your high school seniors if they're for dudes with dongs destroying women in sports or if they're for SEC Sorority TikTok shakin' and having a blast while dancing to Thomas Luther Bryan's great poem.

Now dance, like a dandelion

In the wind on the hill underneath the pines

Yeah, move like the river flows

Feel the kick drum down deep in your toes

All I wanna do is get to holdin' you

And get to knowin' you

And get to showin' you

And get to lovin' you

'Fore the night is through

Baby, you know what to do

America, you have a choice. Blue hairs or the A&M Delta Zetas? Which side of history are you on?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com