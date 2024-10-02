SEC Fans Are Worried Jersey Shore Clones Are Ruining Their Way Of Life

Gen Zs and Millennials across the South want their college campuses back.

Like white hairs from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Canada and Michigan flocking to Florida for their retirement years and infuriating the locals, SEC schools are now dealing with what some say could destroy the fabric of their communities –-- the Jersey Shore effect.

There were two major moments over the weekend that have people worried about the influx of Northerners to their campuses: A shirtless, fist-pumping, and humping bro giving off Jersey Shore vibes and a New Jersey group throwing a party in The Grove before Ole Miss faced Kentucky.

Has the SEC gone too far in welcoming Northerners who are looking to escape their lib hellholes during their college years?

"Stop the yankee invasion of the SEC," an Instagram analyst wrote on a video featuring a shirtless Bama fan dancing on a stage like he was in Seaside Heights, NJ.

"Tired of yankees infiltrating," Alabama student Ella Davis wrote. "It’s jersey. It’s always jersey. Stay at Rutgers," a guy named Ben fired back.

On Friday, just before Shirtless Bama Fan danced on the stage, the Wall Street Journal published a story titled "Sorry, Harvard. Everyone Wants to Go to College in the South Now."

But why?

"Students say they are searching for the fun and school spirit emanating from the South on their social-media feeds," the WSJ reports. "Their parents cite lower tuition and less debt, and warmer weather. College counselors also say many teens are eager to trade the political polarization ripping apart campuses in New England and New York for the sense of community epitomized by the South’s football Saturdays. Promising job prospects after graduation can sweeten the pot."

It turns out not having to deal with militant blue-haired lesbians screaming at you while trying to enter the library has its benefits.

How's business for the SEC schools?

Northerners going to Southern public schools is up 84% over the last two decades, including a 30% jump from 2018-2022 when Northern COVID rules made life miserable.

At Alabama, where Shirtless Bama fan was spotted in the stands dry humping a coed, 11% of students on campus came from the Northeast in 2022. That's 11% of the entire student body.

And the numbers just keep rising. Applications submitted to Alabama by Northerners were up 600% in 2022 compared to 2002.

That's how you get Shirtless Bama Guy looking like he's straight out of a Jersey Shore reboot on a stage at a Bama party.

Meanwhile, at Ole Miss, it's more of the same.

On Saturday, before a game against Kentucky, multiple locals were disturbed by a tent in the Grove with a sign reading "Jersey Party in the Sip."

"Ole Miss should bring back Dixie," one Instagram analyst wrote.

"There’s no way that many New Jersey people that go Ole Miss for all whole damn tent," wrote another analyst.

Ah, but the data actually does tell us that there are enough people from New Jersey to throw a Grove party.

Ole Miss has the most growth of Northerners of any Southern school since 2002 – 797%

It's not just the South that has been inundated with Northerners. Indiana and Wisconsin have seen a dramatic rise in students from the Northeast.

"We had a s--t load of coasties at Wisconsin. Hated them all," OutKick's Wisconsin native David Hookstead told me after he heard I was writing this post. "Wanted no part of their shenanigans at Wisconsin. Most of the campus has become out of state east coast kids."

What changes will result from the influx of Northern students?

Over on LSU's TigerDroppings message board, one user put it bluntly.

"They stay, and bring their ideas that made their states undesirable," the Auburn fan wrote.

Is it time to build a wall and cut off the Northerners?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com