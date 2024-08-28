Sean Strickland, Rapper Reignite Feud After F-Bomb Laced Vulgar Message

The beef is back on between Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK and the UFC superstar have gone back and forth ever since a bizarre verbal altercation at an event back in February.

Strickland made it clear he wasn't impressed by MGK's weird appearance, and the latter appeared like he was going to lean in to do something.

That fight would have been over in about a second seeing as how one is a rail skinny singer and the other is one of the best fighters on the planet.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly are, once again, feuding

The feud seemed to have died down, but it's definitely back on and raging and Machine Gun Kelly decided to call Strickland out.

"I don't know this guy from a crumb of bread, right. I didn't know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterwards that he's like insanely racist and homophobic and not my type of guy. So, I never would have wanted to shake hands of him in the first place. He's also representative of every person who is too scared to be themselves, because if you're comfortable as yourself you don't care who anyone else is," the rapper said on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast.

He then amped up his rhetoric with a vulgar message encouraging Strickland to stop talking - something that will very literally never happen.

"As a person who is giving you big bro advice, learn this. Shut the f*ck up and don't speak on me anymore, but you won't. And, I'm going to continue laughing at you because you're a f*cking idiot," he further stated.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, Strickland didn't take that lying down and fired back after MGK's comments went viral.

"Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body," Strickland responded, in part, with a tweet that has more than 4.4 million views.

There's two major observations from MGK's comments. First, if you're going to accuse someone of being racist, you better bring plenty of evidence. Bring the receipts, and the evidence better be overwhelming.

Does Sean Strickland say wild stuff from time to time? For sure, but it's almost always done to be funny or when discussing politics. At no point has Sean Strickland, to my knowledge, ever been purposely malicious to anyone.

He's like a shock jock, and even talks about how the separations between people in America are based more on class than race, which is absolutely accurate.

Do not throw around claims about if someone is racist and then not follow it up with concrete evidence. That's unacceptable and shouldn't be tolerated.

Second, claiming Sean Strickland is "representative of every person who is too scared to be themselves" has to be one of the stupidest comments I've heard in a very long time.

The man is one of the *VERY FEW* people in sports and entertainment who genuinely has no filter. The dude will say literally whatever is on his mind.

He went to Canada and absolutely torched its government in a fashion I can't imagine anyone else would have. Sean Strickland is more authentic than 99.99% of people in the public eye.

You can disagree with every single word he says. That's your right. You can even be offended by it, but to claim he's somehow fake is so outrageous that I have to wonder if it's high level trolling.

This isn't the feud we knew we needed, but it's becoming wildly entertaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.