Bada** SEAL Team 6 Helicopter Photo Goes Viral, Is Pure America

SEAL Team 6 operators flying on an MH-6 Little Bird is one of the coolest things you'll ever see as an American.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of military history and cool military photos and videos. There's always fun stuff to analyze, and it's a great reminder of the operators who are smacking bad guys in the mouth.

The latest viral photo will have you ready to run through a wall.

SEAL Team 6 photo goes viral.

The popular Instagram/Reddit account JSOC_Archive dropped a photo of two Silver Squadron (ST6 has four assault squadrons: Red, Gold, Silver and Blue) operators riding on an MH-6 Little Bird with their rifles out ready to rock and roll.

Not only were their rifles on them, but they even had night vision prepared in case it was needed for something.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You know what that's a photo of? It's a photo of what bad guys see right before hot lead flying at thousands of feet per second slaps them apart.

A buddy of mine was on Silver Squadron and all four squadrons definitely have different characteristics and qualities.

However, there's no question they all share one thing in common:

Any operator on any squadron is as capable as they come.

Whether it's on the water, coming from the air or driving in on vehicles, those dudes show up on target ready to work, and that's bad news for people who hate America.

Be grateful dudes like this exist, and be thankful whether it's the Army or the Navy, Tier One guys continue to destroy the enemy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.