Dirtbag MIT Students Rude To Visiting Israeli Professor, Steal The Free Pizzas

Classes are back in session at colleges across the nation and while some may have thought that the summer may have helpd some of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel lunatics spotted on campuses across the country come to their senses, it appears that wasn't the case.

According to The New York Post, Shahar Kvatinsky, an electrical and computer engineering professor at the University of Toronto, was invited to speak at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as part of an MIT Israel Alliance.

Kvatinsky was there to discuss his experience serving in Gaza for four months as an IDF reservist officer in the wake of the October 7 terrorist attacks carried out against Israel by Hamas.

However, when the event was opened up for the question-and-answer portion of the night, some of the pro-Hamas folks in attendance decided that was a good time to steal some of the event's free pizzas.

Will Sussman, a computer science student, snapped a photo of one of the pizza thieves.

Sussman said that three separate people walked out with pizzas — a grand total of 9 — while yelling insults at those who attended.

Now, I'm not going to pretend I didn't show up to some events in college solely for free pizza. I did. Anyone who has ever gone to college has sat through a slam poetry night or pretended to be interested in playing Chaser for the Quidditch team for some free slices.

But only someone stupid enough to throw their support behind Hamas would just walk out with several pizzas while shouting insults at the people who bought those pizzas.

Just classless behavior… and their support of a terror organization is bad too.

Kvatinsky doesn't appear to have been to fazed by the incident, and he pointed out something that I think a lot of people are starting to notice about most of these far-left protesters/pizza thieves.

"Facts don’t matter to them," Kvatinsky told The New York Post. "They just memorized some texts they [wanted] to say, and it’s unrelated to the facts."

Yup. They know not what they speak. I'd call them "useful idiots" but I don't know that they have a whole lot of use.

Just "idiots" will suffice.