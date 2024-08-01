Scammer Has Woman Undress & Spin In Circles On FaceTime To Confirm Her Identity After Stealing $6,000 For Her

There are many things that employees at your bank won't ever ask you to do. Taking your clothes off on FaceTime to verify your identity is at the very top of that list.

An Ohio woman, who unfortunately wasn't up-to-date on all the latest tactics used by scammers, fell for that and much more after receiving a spoofed call last week.

The victim, in addition to taking her clothes off, ended up parting ways with $6,000. She reported the theft and the unnecessary FaceTime call to the Mayfield Heights Police Department, which is located in a Cleveland suburb.

She explained to the police, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, that she received a call from a number that appeared to be the customer service line for Huntington Bank.

The caller told her that there was a "potential fraudulent charge pending on her account" and she needed to move her money into a different account, so her money wouldn't be stolen. For those keeping score at home, this is also on the list of things bank employees won't ask you to do.

The Scammer Made Off With $6,000 And A Wild Story

While on the phone with the scammer, she drove to a local Huntington Bank branch and withdrew $6,000 from her account. She was then told to deposit the money into a Debit card account at a separate ATM.

Again, you'll never be asked to do any of this by a legit bank employee.

When she attempted to remove the funds from the account, the transaction failed. She went home and received a FaceTime call from the scammer. He did not have his camera turned on, but asked her to undress and spin in circles so that he could "verify her identity" due to the failed transaction.

It was only after she heard who she thought was a bank employee laugh at her before ending the call, did she realize that she had been scammed.

Another failed attempt to retrieve her $6,000 confirmed it, and she headed to the police station. That's a tough way to find out that your bank won't ask you to undress to verify your identity.