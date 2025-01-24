Saudi Arabia Wants Hans Zimmer To Gussy Up Its National Anthem

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has so much money thanks to its vast oil reserves that I think that sometimes they have no clue what to do with it all.

They just sit around and come up with wacky ways to spend money, and the latest appears to be a plan for a new national anthem.

But these are the Saudis we're talking about. They're not going to want a national anthem arranged by some nobody. They want it to be the work of one of the biggest film composers on the planet.

Enter Hans Zimmer.

According to Saudi newspaper Al Arabiya, the Kingdom has had talks with Zimmer — the man behind the scores for blockbuster flicks like The Dark Night, Inception, The Pirates of the Caribbean, and the James Bond film No Time To Die — about recreating their national anthem using new instruments.

The current anthem dates back to 1947 and is called "The Chant of the Saudi Nation"

I'm not always a huge fan of how the Saudis do their business… but this is a great idea.

Look, most national anthems are pretty dated. They all sound like something John Philip Sousa would have come up with, and I don't think I can tell a lot of them apart.

I mean, I know the US, Canada, the UK, and the Dutch national anthems (just because of all those races Max Verstappen has won), but that's about it. If you played me a national anthem and asked, "Alright, was that Luxembourg or Rwanda's anthem?" I'd have no clue.

So, something with a little character and a big name attached? Not a bad idea.

They're also reportedly open to letting Zimmer do his thing and compose a new song, but they want him to call it "Arabia."