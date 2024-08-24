Sauce Gardner Gets Into It With Married Bills Fan, Claims She DM'd Him A Link To Her OnlyFans

Football is back! There's a college game on today, some NFL preseason action, and we're less than two weeks away from the NFL regular season kicking off.

The return of football also brings new life to all those rivalries out there. And there's nothing better than a divisional rivalry. You don't have to tell the Bills and the Jets that.

They're not waiting around for their first AFC East game to arrive before going toe-to-toe. Jets star corner Sauce Gardner was trolled by a member of the Bills Mafia this week and went hard with his reply.

There was just one problem. Gardner included some details that don't appear to be true and ended up deleting his response after it received a ton of attention.

Let's go to the exchange, which included a solid troll job by the married Bills fan. Gardner, who has a growing passion for the game of golf, posted a picture of a golf simulator being installed in his house.

Sauce Gardner helps give the Buffalo Bills their first win of the season

He left the door open for responses when he asked, "Do I even have to say what I'm getting built at my new house?"

The Bills fan walked right through the door Gardner left open and responded, "A simulator to teach you how to not commit pass interference or defensive holding!"

Instead of ignoring the Bills fan, Gardner gave in. And by doing so, he gave everyone a glimpse at the frustration that goes along with being on the Jets and looking up at Buffalo sitting at the top of the AFC East standings over the past several years.

Gardner replied with a now deleted tweet, "I'm sure your husband wouldn't like it if I told him you dm'd me your OF link would he?"

The reason he deleted the response? Well, there's a good chance that he made it all up. That's the claim being made by the fan who responded to Gardner. She called him out for lying and told him to go ahead and send the link to her husband.

Talk about a weak response by Gardner. You can't throw out claims like this if they didn't happen. The Bills fan, on the other hand, is taking things in stride.

She's taking her new viral fame and running with it.

Does that mean she'll now be launching an OnlyFans? I wouldn’t count on it, but if she was going to, now would be a good time to do so.

Go ahead and put one in the win column for the Bills and one in the loss column for the Jets.