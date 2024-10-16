San Antonio Police Officer Sexted Married Woman On The Clock & Had The Husband Call 911 To Report Affair

A San Antonio police officer has been disciplined for sending a married woman sexually explicit text messages while on the clock. Another sexting scandal involving law enforcement.

The sexting came to light in May after the woman's husband found the messages with the officer on his wife's phone. The distraught husband then called 911 to report the affair.

Officer Mark Castillo, who was part of Police Chief William McManus' security detail, has been suspended for his on the clock sexting scandal. He was originally hit with a 45-day suspension.

The suspension was reduced to 30 days after he met with McManus, reports KSAT. Castillo began serving his suspension on Oct. 1 and will remain suspended through Oct. 30.

Prior to being hit with the suspension, he was moved from the executive protection detail to the department’s vehicle crimes unit.

The woman's husband, Arturo Cisneros, made the discovery of the sexting in May when he says he picked up her phone to look at some appraisal documents. The phone was left open to a text thread between the woman and officer Castillo.

A San Antonio police officer is serving a suspension for sexting a married woman on the clock

"I asked her, 'Hey, who is this Mark Castillo guy?’ And immediately she jumps up. And I knew something was wrong, so I ran into the bedroom, locked the door," Cisneros said.

He then read through a month's worth of messages which got more graphic as time went on. His wife was banging on the door as he did so. She knew he was getting an eyeful of graphic text messages.

That's when Cisneros called 911 to report what he had found. He could have just as easily called the non-emergency number but admitted that he was in shock at the time.

As if a sexting scandal involving an officer and a married woman that resulted in the suspension of the officer wasn’t enough excitement, there's more to this story.

The SAPD incident report from the call placed by the husband makes no mention of officer Castillo. It also doesn't reflect what Cisneros, his brother, his sister-in-law and his wife all said they told police.

The report states, according to KSAT, that the woman told police that her husband "reached behind himself" then punched her in the eye and forehead. Both Cisneros and his wife have said that no physical altercation took place.

Despite the graphic text messages, the woman said that she and Castillo were never intimate. They had only kissed in a vehicle and that the extramarital affair was now over.

There's a lot going on here. There are explicit text messages flying around, bizarre incident reports, denials of an intimate relationship and an officer being suspended.

Who knew there was that much excitement on the executive protection detail in San Antonio?