American Taken Hostage In Syria And The Terror That Followed: VIDEO

Sam Goodwin's kidnapping in Syria and the effort to get him released is straight out of a spy movie.

Sam was kidnapped by the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2019 while he was on a journey to visit every country in the world. Sam, a former D1 hockey player, was held for two months in conditions most Americans can't even begin to imagine.

Without him even knowing it, an effort and operation was underway to secure his release, and it would go from midwest America to back channels in Lebanon.

Sam joined me on American Joyride for an interview about being kidnapped, his new book, visiting North Korea and much more.

You can watch Sam share his story below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Sam's story as much as I enjoyed sharing it. Make sure to follow along at all the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts