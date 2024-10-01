American Hostage's Release Rivals Tom Clancy Spy Thriller: WATCH

Sam Goodwin's release from captivity in Syria is straight out of a spy film.

Goodwin recently joined me on American Joyride to discuss his time being held as a prisoner of the Syrian regime and dictator Bashar al-Assad. He was kidnapped during a 2019 trip to the country. Syria has been consumed by violence and war for around 14 years at this point.

His eventual release involved a motorcade racing from Damascus to Lebanon that was loaded for bear, and it wasn't slowing down or stopping for anyone or anything.

You can watch Sam talk about his dramatic release starting around 45:00

Thankfully, Sam made it home safe and is back in America.

