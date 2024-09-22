American Kidnapped By Syrian Regime Shares Terrifying Details: PREVIEW

Sam Goodwin's nightmare in Syria is straight out of a Tom Clancy thriller.

Sam was kidnapped by the Syrian regime in 2019, and he was held in awful conditions for 62 days before his eventual release.

The former D1 hockey player joined me on American Joyride for a lengthy interview about his kidnapping at the hands of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, his new book and much more. The full interview will air in the coming days, but I couldn't wait to drop a little teaser.

You can watch a preview of the interview below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

