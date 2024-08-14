Salma Hayek Refuses To Stop Her Bikini Content Series, Ohio State Fan Has To Fart & Africa Golf Is Wild!

Yes, I sat down last night to honor one of the greatest cinematic moments in history

I'm talking about the car scene in Fast Times at Ridgemont High whern Spicoli asks Charles Jefferson's little brother, "Make up your mind, dude, is he gonna shit or is he gonna kill us?

The delivery gets me every time I watch this movie, which is now typically once a year.

Last night was the 42nd anniversary of the movie being released into theaters and it still holds up. It's still funny when Brad Hamilton pulls up to the light in his pirate work costume. It's still funny when Damone gives out advice on how to treat the ladies. It's still funny when Ratner asks Stacy Hamilton if she's like another Coke on the date because he forgot his wallet.

What makes the 42nd anniversary a big deal?

You're getting old 18 year olds who went to the theater that night in 1982 celebrated 60th birthdays this year. Let that sink in for a minute. You guys are now ancient. You went from thinking you were on top of the world as Linda Barrett ripped off her bikini to now bitching and moaning on Facebook over Social Security and who's going to be the President.

Do you find yourself less concerned if a light is left on in your house now that light bulbs are low-cost LEDs compared to the old school, energy hog bulbs?

As I wrote on the text group thread Tuesday afternoon during a moment of reflection: "I feel like modern fathers have been stripped of the emotion our fathers felt when lights were left on."

Do you find yourself catching yourself as you are about to yell about lights being left on?

Or…do you stand on the principle that leaving a light on will lead to other forms of waste?

Personally, I'll admit that I have pumped the brakes on complaining about lights because I did a cost vs. emotional toll cost analysis and I've determined it's better to pick a different battle.

Let me know where you stand.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

John from SD poked a hornet's nest by asking how he should handle college drop-off for his incoming freshman

Between Twitter, emails and the Screencaps Facebook Group, John got responses.

- Brad S. remembers:

I started at my University in the late 70s. Mom & dad coming to school to help? Hell no!



They helped me pack the car, dad gave me a few $20s and packed me a bottle of Jack. (Drinking age was 18. The good 'ole days!)



I arrived at school and set up my own damn room - and poured a drink when I was done!

Kinsey:

Same, Brad, minus the bottle of Jack, but I'm sure it didn't take me long to get my hands on booze. I'm not even sure my parents helped pack the Honda CR-X. I showed up, met my two roommates for the first time and that was that.

- Pat in Western MA has advice for John:

I think I can bring some veteran college drop off advice. We live in western, MA. The older son went to Oklahoma State. (Go Pokes!!).

The younger son moved to Chile for a year when he was 16, came home for a year, did an internship in Aspen, came home for a week, then started physical classes in Switzerland, came home after two years for an internship in UT, will come home next week for a week and back to Switzerland for a year. So, we have done a few drop-offs.

Just remember your kid/young adult is excited, nervous, and a little scared at first. We played it somewhat matter of factly. They will feed off of your emotions. In many ways let them feel they are leading the way. With the older one, I had the luxury of driving across country with him.

Let them pick the tunes, podcast or comedy album. If there is an activity they like find out if there is something like that between home & school. Over the years we saw games in Pittsburg, Cleveland, K.C. & St. Louis plus the Rock’n’Roll HOF.

There would have been more but the COVID year messed up that season. Or look up restaurants from Diners, Drive In & Dives in that area. Lastly, hug them, tell them you love them and let them go.

They will call, video-chat and text. If you have been doing your job for the first 18 years, it will all work out. Just remember, you were 18 once and their shoes.

- Charles in Boaz, Alabama remembers his move-in:

When I went to college in 1977 I was totally on my own. I found and rented a one-bedroom furnished apartment and moved in with no help. I spent four years in fraternity college life with my parents never visiting campus until the day I graduated. Since my lease started on August first I moved in on that day to be on campus for sorority rush.

What I learned early from a cousin and future frat brother was to be in front of the freshman girls dorms on move-in day and volunteer to help with moving in and impress the parents. This was more valuable than any class I ever enrolled in.

The best way to impress the parents was for them to see you helping anyone regardless of the daughter's attractiveness. I realized later in life I was not fooling Dad at all.

This might be the best cinematography of 2024

I found out about this video via a report in the Daily Mail and now I can't stop watching this death dive. I was convinced it was AI until I started digging into the death dive content that's out there.

I'll continue to get my dopamine fix by running an online mowing league.

I played a form of this on Albert Rd. in Brookville, Ohio off the roof of a car port during my youth, but I didn't think it would ever be a sport on ESPN

- Mike T. in Idaho knew I'd like this one:

What should be on Kirk in Naperville's menu for a guys' night featuring whiskey and cigars?

- Joseph A. in Elmira, NY writes:

Maybe I'm alone on this, but I never see the point in considering a "Menu" for a Guys' Gathering. My opinion is Guys', Good Whiskey and Cigars need very little else. Maybe some beer and a ball game.

I recall in my single days many years ago a bunch of us got together every year for the Daytona 500 at someone's apartment. The menu was simple. Beer and pretzels. Now, years later, after most of us are married and the wives got involved, the menu has expanded greatly.

Way too much in my opinion. One of my buddies reminisced recently about the old days watching the 500. He said "I thought it was great the year we got chips and salsa".

Back to the original question....I'd go with a bowl of peanuts.

- Todd Z. suggests:

https://www.meatchurch.com/blogs/recipes/smoked-leg-of-lamb-a-gyro-with-homemade-tzatziki-sauce

Lamb gyros.

- Vince says keep it simple:

Tell Kirk this is very easy; steaks and a big pot of mashed potatoes.

Pumpkin spice & the Bon Iver nerds trying to steal weeks from summer

- Ripcurl from St. Pete writes from Europe:

I couldn’t agree more. Bon Iver + beard = I drive slow in the outside lane because my single mother (all props to them) drilled safety into my head. Every time I saw one of those guys doing that on the interstate I wanted to push them to the side of the road and beat some manhood into them.

I am in the land of the freaking French, and the young Gendarmes I see around the cities are studs.

Yes, I know and agree with the reputation. I met an English collector at a market over the weekend.

He had an old French military jacket he found that he knew he would get big bucks for in London. He asked me what I thought of it. I said it is awesome as but would be hard for someone to know that it fit because their hands would instantly go in the air as soon as they tried it on.

Taking a dump on company time from someone who works for the government

Are you guys really conditioning your bodies to take dumps at work? If so, that's impressive.

- Greg writes:

I’ve been a government employee for over 35 years and always take my dumps at work and nobody is timing me. Why waste your free time. I’m only dumping at home on weekends and some of those I do at the gym and bars and restaurants. Think of all the money saved on toilet paper, water, and electricity.

"Dump on company time" should become a Screencaps mantra just like "Mow on Thursday Nights".

Tractor pull intel

- Guy G. knows the tractor pull world:

Joe Eder is the 8 time reigning champ in unlimited modified. Local guy to me, who also makes parts for most of the pulling teams. (Our companies also sponsors him a bit)

Also my mulch guy, and brings it to us by the tractor trailer full.

#####################

That's it this morning. I'm actually a couple of minutes behind because it's Screencaps Jr.'s first day of 6th grade. He's sure getting old. Good luck to the moms out there sending their kids off to another year. I know you're taking it harder than I am.

I'm just happy to have get some quiet back in the house.

Go have a great day.

