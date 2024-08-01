Salma Hayek Gets Back To Creating Bikini Content, Jimmer Fredette Seeks Help & Space Mountain Closes

I changed my Twitter approach on Wednesday & had my best day in at least 2-3 years

Now, I have to give all credit to Jimmer Fredette for seeking medical attention for the majority of the action on the Twitter timeline, but the new approach started earlier in the day when I decided to change my daily gameplan.

I'm going to start using a thread starting with Morning Screencaps & then keep posting everything below that tweet. Hang with me as I work to perfect the method to my madness. It feels like Twitter is so fractured, which makes it easy to miss content. Using one thread will hopefully change that. You'll be able to see what I've been up to all day.

I can add polls, viral photos and videos to the thread and it should give us a place to have a party. Let's have some fun.

By the way, 59% of you are tired of Snoop Dogg at the Olympics. That feels fair. Remember: He's going to be a judge on The Voice, so NBC is going to promote him along with the network as much as possible for the next 10 days.

- Michael J. in Chiraq writes:

I have watched zero primetime Olympic coverage. Hate it. I have been using the NBC Sports app to pick and choose which events to watch. Live or replay. Easiest way to watch the ones I want to watch(hockey, volleyball, canoeing, badminton).

As a result, I've heard almost zero Snoop or any other celebrities.

- John from SD shares:

Awesome to see Ledecky win that race.

Why are swimmers wearing tennis/running shoes out to the blocks? Used to be flip flops.

Mellisa Stark looking great and doing a great job in Olympic coverage.

Snoop Dogg: has been entertaining but only there to plug NBC’s The Voice this upcoming season.

Side note: the French couldn’t find a better and cleaner location for the triathlon than that polluted river? So many cleaner and beautiful places for that in France.

What is on Ridge Runner's $70 Chick-Fil A order?

Wednesday, Ridge told us that he and his wife had a $70 Fil A order and alarm bells started going off in my head. I needed to know what was on that order. I don't want to judge, but two people throwing down $70 in Fil A food sounds extravagant.

Sounds a little bit like gorging. I needed details.

- Vols fan Ridge writes:

Two spicy chicken sandwiches w/cheese (1 plus bacon), two large Mac n cheese (would go for medium next time, but damn they're good), 1 large lemonade, a 30-count chicken nuggets, 1 8 count chicken nugget for the dog, 1 peach milkshake, I think there was a medium waffle fry on there. That was about it.

Kinsey:

OMG.

Ridge:

Man gotta eat. First, not all at one sitting, would revisit the next day at lunch, second, grandkids live down the holler, they come over, they'll eat a few of those nugs.

I guess I won't bring up the $90 order at Taco Bell....

Kinsey:

How do you reheat Taco Bell?

Ridge:

Blackstone griddle! Lettuce on the tacos is gonna be toast, but burritos, quesadillas, all that does great on the griddle, along with most leftovers. Fast, good.

Kinsey:

Ridge sent along proof of his Fil A mobile order. I never thought about modifying the spicy chicken sandwich, but now it's on my agenda.



- Brad S. writes:

Monday I bought Chic-Fil-A for my fourteen year-old son's birthday party.

10 regular sandwiches and 64 nuggets for $84. 8 boys total. That's $10.50 a kid.



What the heck did the RidgeRunners buy?

Kinsey:

It turns out Ridge bought everything but the sweet tea tank.

Kentuckians vs. Ridge Runner, who took a shot at KY in an email about Buc-ee's

- Bob D. emails:

Joe, never written before but I read everyday and love all you do. One comment today has caused me to crank up the old email machine.

RidgeRunner comments (in part) about the Buc-ees in Richmond, Ky "Probably says more about Kentucky than anything else."

As a proud Kentuckian, I REALLY take exception with someone judging our whole Commonwealth and all our people by the conditions in a Buc-ees.

We are NOT a bunch of barefoot, illiterate hillbillies and making that statement is not only rude but shows a lack of brain cells.

Never been to Buc-ees, love In-and-Out, wish i was playing in the 2 club, live in Northern KY, love the Bengals & Reds.

Kinsey:

I had to remind Bob that RidgeRunner is a Vol.

Bob D.:

Well......that explains A LOT

Kinsey:

I love this time of year. Football is back. Emotions are high. Kentuckians are mad at the Vols. Vols fans are taking shots at the Kentuckians. Texans are taking shots at me for taking shots at Buc-ee's.

And notice how none of this has to do with politics. PERFECT!

How do I order my In-n-Out? I haven't been to an In-n-Out in probably 15 years

- LA Don checks in:

Was reading the comments on in n out.

I’m not here to tell anyone else how to rate their own opinion of the fast food joint, but I have to say, it’s more than just a burger, it’s an experience. Lynsi Snyder was handed the keys to the kingdom when she was just a teenager (she was the sole air pretty much after her father died in the plane crazy. Google it, sad story). In her 20’s she hit the ground running keeping the in n out traditions going strong. Good prices, excellent top quality (never frozen) food and the experience.

She’s managed to keep the Bible verses on the bottom of every cup and keeping cost down… she will never waiver from taking care of her employees. (Photo below is Lynsi and myself at her in n out foundation golf tourney. Wonderful foundation).

Anyways, just stating in n out is much more than just a burger.

The coolest thing I have from in n out is a couple of the free burger coins Lynsi gives out. Only a thousand of the these made from what I’ve heard (photo below). This one has her name on it (check out how much the resale market is on these burger coins, eBay…

Joe, how do you order your in n out? The secret menu is the key here. My top pick is double double animal style w chopped chilis. You?

Kinsey:

Don, yes, I have been in In-n-Out states multiple times over the last 15 years, but I just haven't stopped to get a burger for one reason or another. For years, I was spending several days a summer in downtown L.A. for work events, but I don't remember In-n-Out stops. Same goes for San Francisco and San Jose. I was in and out of there several times over a 4-5 year period for the Super Bowl, the College Football Championship and an event with MasterCard, but I don't remember burgers.

Sorry.

Yes, the NFL starts tonight, but that doesn't mean stores should celebrate by bringing out their pumpkin spice supply - #RespectSummer

And so it begins. Remember, around here, we #RespectSummer. If you see a store disrespecting our crusade, I want to see it. If you see someone putting up Christmas lights in August, I want to see it.

See something. Say something.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

- Adam W. in Nebraska spotted this one:

Respect Summer!. Not cool Safeway.

Don't be a scumbag who parks at a Buc-ee's pump and then goes inside to shop

- Jeff M. in NE Ohio loved Johnny R's rant on those who hold up the pumps:

If he can get on a ticket, I'll vote for Johnny R. for president. I drive diesel vehicles and nothing gets me fired up like a dozen open gas pumps with the one diesel pump blocked by someone going in to get a slushee.

As the proud great-grandson of a former Rosie Red who loved Pete Rose, the new Rose documentary on HBO had my blood pumping at midnight

I was up way too late last night and into this morning thanks to the new Pete Rose documentary. I'm just one episode in, but the results were immediate. The vintage footage is awesome. Al Michaels is awesome. Tommy Helms is awesome. Marty Brennaman is awesome. Johnny Bench refusing to take part in the documentary is awesome.

Pete talking about out-hustling, out-working, out busting his ass day in and day out nearly brought a tear to my eye. I was ready to run through a wall or a third baseman. By the way, Ray Fosse shouldn't have been up the line like that in the 1970 All-Star Game.

"There's only one way to play and that's bust ass, all-out for the whole game," Rose told HBO.

Should Pete be in the Hall of Fame? Honestly, the aura around Pete is better with him not in the hall. The intensity of his life story is better with him constantly trying to get in. I say leave him out. It makes his mental war with the sport fascinating.

I can't wait to dive back into the rest of the episodes.

###############

And with that, it's time to run through some walls at work. It's time to bust ass. It's time to put the hammer down and do some pageviews. It's time for some of you to dominate a sales meeting.

It's also time for some of you to dominate the Thursday Night Mowing League. Spoiler: It hasn't rained here in about 20 days. I won't be mowing.

Let's go get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



