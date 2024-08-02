Salma Hayek Continues Her Assault On A Swimming Pool, Golf Course Brawlers & It's Time To #RespectSummer

The #RespectSummer campaign is underway and we must win this war!

- Galen, the leader of the Johnson City, TN Screencaps gang, writes:

Yesterday’s SC about Respect Summer, as the calendar turned to August FIRST, got me on point. I did my usual trip to my favorite JCTN grocery store and I couldn’t get past the first aisle!



But then, I see Pumpkin beer out! Can we not have the last 7 weeks of Summer to enjoy?



Are you so ready for plaid, flannel, Uggs, pumpkins, Candy Corn, etc. that you can’t enjoy the last few weeks of summer? A season that you said (just a few short months ago) that you couldn’t wait to get here?

Live in the moment, people!

The calendar will turn to Fall when it is good and damn well ready…it has happened for millennia…in spite of what the algorithms say!

Kinsey:

Thank you for saying it, Galen. This is the energy we need out of the movement. Don't let these people win! We must respect the patio. We must respect the hot AF August nights watching preseason NFL games on the patio. We must respect the late-summer festival season and the county fairs.

- Beer Guy Neil in NE Ohio writes:

Beer guy Neil checking in. All Giant Eagles in Northeast Ohio rolled out these seasonal sections a few days back. In JULY! F--k outta here Giant Eagle. Anecdotally GE store managers are sick of the seasonal creep too.

- Greg E. writes:

To go with the way-too-early pumpkin spice sightings, I saw my first Spirit Halloween shop last weekend (in JULY!). Holiday creep is going too far all year.

- Economist Jared P. from near Dayton writes:

I spotted Christmas ribbons in the Sam's Club in Beavercreek, Ohio yesterday. Yesterday was the last day of July! I am sorry I don't have a picture. Blessings.

Things you see at the beer store in Ohio

- Beau in Toledo writes:

Weird stuff you see at the beer store! Yes, that's a joey!



Kinsey:

In a follow-up email, Beau added, "Hope to see You all tomorrow!"

This is big. After all these years, tomorrow at the 2-Club Invitational, it might be finally time to meet the guy who uses jet fuel in his lawn mower. This could end up being a huge TNML Saturday with Fresh coming to town, Diesel will be there and Beau in Toledo indicating he's making the five-mile or so drive.

HUGE!

What's ranked too high? Too low?

Remember: This is based on reviews from Yelp, TripAdvisor, etc.

I have CitiField ranked too high on this list. Nothing felt special about the place to me. There are scrapyards (or there were scrapyards) out behind right field when I would go there years back. Maybe people reviewed Citi on the possibility of getting a muffler while catching a game.

As for what's ranked too low, I've never been there, but someone will have to tell me what's so wrong with Raymond James Stadium where they just hosted a Super Bowl in 2021.

Screencaps readers who are DONE with the Olympics

- Michael F. writes:

Accolades across the board, you always provoke thoughts and laughs and your contribution to society keeps me balanced. Thanks for all you do. Now, about the Olympics:



I raised an eyebrow at the choice of Lebron "Kneel for the anthem/China Pawn" James as the flag bearer for Team USA. The more I thought about it the more pissed I got. I am sure there is a long distance walker, skeet shooter, kayaker, or other obscure sport enthusiast who is not a billionaire and dedicated their life to their craft way more deserving. At that point it was a toss up whether I’d watch or not. I skip the opening ceremonies as a habit because it’s not sports. When I saw the uproar over the Opening Ceremonies and regarded a few trusted news sources I was appalled and disgusted by what I saw and made the decision to ignore the Olympics broadcast entirely. Today, I see headlines of a man bashing a woman in the head once forcing her to surrender and know I have done the right thing. Whichever network paid billions for this Olympics is undeserving of my time and attention. A team that does not support and fight for women only competition does not deserve my viewership or support.



There is nothing that could happen in this Olympics that could rehabilitate my opinion and belief. Pathetic event begets apathetic response.

- Alex R. would like a word with the head of NBC Olympic programming:

I will say it, I love to plop on the couch and watch the Olympics while I scroll in the evening. We usually just go with the primetime coverage, love Mike Tirico, he is the best in the business would rather listen to him than Costas any day.

My problem lately is what they are choosing to show in PRIME TIME. Swimming and gymnastics are a given, they are big time events I get that. But last night they showed only match point of the US women's volleyball match but then proceeded to give us what felt like 7 hours of synchronized diving. Don't get me wrong those folks are amazingly talented but it is like alot of Olympic sports, you watch the first 5 minutes you are impressed and then you move on. The US women were in a 5 set battle that went to the last point and all we got to see on PRIME TIME was MATCH POINT. Who is making that choice!?!

Look I know I can go on peacock or YTTV and find the whole match, I get that but this is PRIME TIME in the USA and I have to spend more time watching Lu chen wi dive than the US women Battle to win a match with some of the best action available in the Olympics!?!

In the immortal words of Redskin Brian Orakpo - "Come on man what are we even doing here man!?!"

Readers who enjoyed the Ric Flair/Space Mountain content

- Matt D. in Roanoke checks in:

Pairing the No Context Flair post and the closing of Space Mountain post are why you’re winning the Internet on a daily basis.

- Matt from Indiana says:

1) the Pete Rose documentary is fire. Was over at my parents house the other day and old man had it on. I was casually watching. Spoiler alert Rose tells Brennaman’s wife she still has nice tits in a later episode haha classic.



2) when I read the headline about Space Mountain closing I thought Ric Flair had died haha, was relieved to see that wasn’t the case. He refers to his unit as Space Mountain haha.

How to modify your Fil A orders

- Brad S. suggests:

Here's a pro tip to modify the Chic-fil-a spicy chicken sandwich further. Get the multi-grain bun... not because it's healthier, because it's awesome.

Kinsey:

I didn't know they offered a multi-grain bun. Is there a Reddit page where you guys are getting your order modification ideas? I feel like I haven't been living correctly.

I haven't thought about Domino's in years

I'd forgotten that there's a store down the road from us. It's one of like 30 pizza chains within a 4-mile radius for a city of 25,000, so it gets lost in the shuffle.

Honestly, I don't even remember what a Domino's pizza tastes like.

As for selling more wings, I've yet to have wings from any chain pizza joint I'd ever order again. Are there pizza store wings out there I am missing out on? Change my mind.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-worlds-largest-pizza-chain-aims-to-sell-more-pies-sides-and-wings-19f50cdc

That's it for this first Friday in August. 2-Club Invitational is here. Football has started. Fair season is here. Tractor pull season is here in two weeks. This truly is a great time of summer.

Let's go have a great weekend.

