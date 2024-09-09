Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut Proves The Franchise Is In Safe Hands

Any fears over how Ryan Seacrest would fare as the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ were put to rest in his debut Monday night. The franchise is in safe hands.



The greatest TV host of this generation, who has taken over for such greats as Casey Kasem, Dick Clark and now Pat Sajak, while also having a wildly successful run as the host of "American Idol," breezed his way through his opening night as if he'd been hosting the show for years.

What did you think of Seacrest's debut: joekinsey@gmail.com

There were no awkward moments with Vanna White. They shared a laugh at the end of the show after Ryan quipped about how he hopes the new lighting on the new set "works all week." They chuckled just like Vanna and Pat did all those years.

It's night one, but the show still works because Seacrest isn't trying to do too much.

"And she makes some money," Seacrest said jubilantly as he hugged contestant Cindy at the end of the show as the grandmother finally broke through and solved a puzzle to end the wheel round.

"$4,500 just in the nick of time," he added with a fist pump as Cindy smiled ear to ear.

Seacrest just gets the art of making contestants feel special and he did it on his ‘Wheel of Fortune’ debut

"Your spirit, your energy is unmatched," the 49-year-old host told Corina as she celebrated winning $15,050.

In the bonus round, Terry, who had won a trip to Italy and Mexico, had trouble with the final puzzle. "Terry, thank you for being here on my first night. You've been a real pleasure to hang out," Ryan said as he gave the contestant a firm handshake.

Vanna leads the line of questioning to close the show

"What a great game. How do you feel?" the game show hostess asked her new partner.

"I feel like we did one. We got one under our belt," Seacrest noted. "What was really great is that everyone got to walk away with some money. I was really hoping that would happen on my first night."

And with that, the franchise that Sajak built is back in your living room, and it'll be just fine.