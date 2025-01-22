'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Tackles Ryan Seacrest In Wild Viral Moment

If ‘Wheel of Fortune’ starts putting a cage around Ryan Seacrest during the final round, it's because of the behavior of contestant Daniel Thomas.

The Pittsburgh native solved a $40,000 puzzle during Tuesday night's show and instantly thought he was playing defensive tackle for the Steelers. The guy tackled Seacrest like he was Joe Burrow.

With the clock running down, Thomas solved the one-word puzzle – "Guppies" – which sent him into a frenzy.

Wheel of Fortune fans are eating up this "wholesome" moment. This was a plate of red meat.

"Too funny and love the candid moment. [Ryan Seacrest] is always a good sport and a natural," one fan wrote.

"Ryan is an amazing host. I dont think they could have picked a better person to take Pats' place," wrote another.

It just went on and on over on Instagram.

"I love [Seacrest] he really makes everyone feel like their part of his family and so engaging," yet another fan typed.

Is Ryan Seacrest paralyzed from the crazy tackle on Wheel of Fortune?

No.

"I’m good," the host said as he opened the prize envelope to reveal Thomas' $40,000 prize.

As the show was closing, Seacrest made sure to tell Vanna White, "I don’t know if you saw, but I think he was excited."

Vanna, a real pro's pro, replied, "You think?"

"Oh yeah, it’s great," Ryan fired back. "To all future contestants, please, if you win, pick me up, throw me over, tackle me, I’m totally fine with it."