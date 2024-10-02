Rugby Fan Gets Knocked Out By A Tackle After Running On The Field, Wakes Up & Asks For A Beer

You have to hand it to this rugby fan. He wasn’t going to let something like a head injury ruin his good time. Not at all. One way or another, this party was going to keep going.

The fan had just witnessed a big win by his team and got carried away. He ran onto the field with other fans to celebrate and soon found out that security on the field was having none of it.

South Africa had defeated Argentina 48-7 to win a tournament called The Rugby Championship. Excited fans decided to join in on the celebration by running on the field.

Members of security were taking down the fans one by one, except for one fan who managed to evade them as he ran across the field. His moves weren't exactly the most athletic, but they worked.

That was until he turned around and started heading back across the field. Things took a turn for him when he did that.

As he turns, he ends up turning his back on a guy who kind of looks like a player, but reports say he's a member of security, whoever he is, he knows how to tackle.

Despite being knocked out cold, the rugby fan was able to keep the party going

The fan never sees the hit coming. He gets absolutely destroyed by the hit and ends up having his head bounce off the ground.

At this point, he's out cold. The layer of the wood then does the only thing he can in that situation and calls for medical attention for the napping fan.

The knocked out fan was treated by medical personnel and stretchered off the field. According to the Citizen, the man did not have to be hospitalized and was released shortly after the incident.

Christopher Nobela, the Mpumalanga Department of Health spokesperson, said the fan was intoxicated when he ran onto the field and "even asked for his beer after being discharged."

This isn't this fan's first time getting after it a touch too enthusiastically. Getting knocked out, waking up and asking for a beer is a veteran move.