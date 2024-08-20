'Rude Gesture' Costs Dude Shot At Pokemon Card Championship

I didn't realize that Pokémon cards were still a big deal, but apparently, they are because there's a World Championship competition, and one competitor learned the hard way that you have to keep your celebrations G-rated if you don't want to see your Pokémon card dreams come crashing down around you.

According to Metro.UK, this year's edition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game World Championship is taking place in Hawaii, which is a great idea, because if you're going to go to Hawaii, you want to spend most of your time inside playing cards.

But these are the hardest of the hard-core Pokémon card players and it takes a long time to get yourself into the big dance on the Big Island (I don't know if it's on the Big Island, but if it is, that would be a cool name).

One of these players is American Ian Robb, and he punched his ticket to the tournament and even made it through a couple of games (battles? matches?).

Robb found himself in a quarter-final match against the pride of Chile, Fernando Cifuentes.

The American emerged victorious, however, fans were confused because Cifuentes moved on to the semifinal after it was announced that Robb had been slapped with a disqualification.

Then they watched back the game film and had their answer pretty quickly.

Alright.

Was that "rude gesture" as it was called by Metro.UK the worst thing I've ever seen? No.

Is that a good way to celebrate winning a kids' game? Also, no.

According to Comicbook.com, Robb was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, which seems fair. That's a beer league move. It's not befitting of a quarter-final victory at the Pokémon Trading Card Game World Championship.

But there's some controversy surrounding this controversy: was that a masturbatory hand motion or a dice roll?

The Pokémon powers that be — and their dirty minds — assumed it was the former.

However, as an eternal optimist, I think there's a bright side to Robb's disqualification. I'm sure he's bumming pretty hard losing out on a shot at a title thanks to a momentary lapse in judgment, but I bet that trip to Hawaii is paid for.

No sense wasting it! Go get some fresh air and some shave ice.

Plus I hear the beaches in Hawaii are pretty nice!