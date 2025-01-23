Robert Pattinson And I Are On The Same Page About The Bravery Of The Jackass Crew

In-demand Hollywood leading man Robert Pattinson and I have a lot in common.

First — and most obviously — we're both handsome as hell, plus I have a suspicion we both find his ex-girlfriend Kristin Stewart kind of annoying.

Then you get the fact that he played Batman, and I used to have a Batman T-shirt that I wore semi-frequently… I mean, we're pretty much the same dude.

It's kind of uncanny, honestly, so you'd be forgiven for mixing us up. It happens.

Now, just when you thought the similarities wouldn't end, he and I agree that the fellas behind the Jackass films are some of the bravest in Hollywood.

Usually, when Hollywood types describe a performance as "brave" they just mean that they used an accent or kissed another fella in one scene.

Not the Jackass guys (although I'm pretty sure they did do the kissing thing at some point). They're out there locking themselves in Porta-Potties on bungee cords and stapling their scrotums to their thighs or whatever, just to give audiences around the world a laugh.

It's admirable, and it's brave, and Pattinson knows it too.

He was talking to Elle about his role in director Bong Joon-ho's highly-anticipated follow-up to best picture-winner Parasite (which is so good if you haven't seen it. Suck it up and deal with the subtitles, it's worth it) titled Mickey 17.

Pattinson stars in the film as Mickey and originally planned on modeling the character's voice on Steve-O's famous raspy voice.

"I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass," Pattinson said (like I said, we're the same dude). "I remember listening to an interview with Steve-O years ago and he was talking about how much they got paid for these dangerous stunts on the first season, and he said a hundred bucks. Like, you can die from doing this, and he was like, ‘Nah, I’ll just do it for a hundred. It’s fine.’"

"And there was something about that—actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it’s bravery. I thought there was an element of that to Mickey."

I've always made this argument. The Jackass guys deserve honorary Oscars for making what are to this day some of the most viscerally funny movies I have ever seen.

Hopefully getting some Hollywood firepower on this front from my buddy Robert Pattinson will put those wheels in motion.