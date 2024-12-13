Ritz Reveals 'Spicy' New Cracker Flavor That Has People Talking

Get ready for what I believe will be your new favorite snack.

For the first time in a decade, Ritz crackers have announced that it is adding a new flavor of deliciousness that will be tightly packed between both halves of one of its lovely crackers.

"A bit of news for spicy lovers. Ritz Bits spicy queso will be hitting a shelf near you soon," the company released across all of its social media platforms earlier today.

Spicy queso? In THIS economy?! Oh, I'm all in baby, let's go.

SPICY QUESTION WILL BE A MASSIVE HIT

Originally created in 1934 via Nabisco, Ritz crackers have been a staple of Americans-on-a-budget party food platters. Does anyone really go out of their way to purposely buy the plain Ritz crackers? Of course not, not with so many options out there. But then, Ritz made a great pivot and added both the regular cheese and then peanut butter mini crackers and things would never be the same again.

Eating crackers on your own is saliva's disaster. But when you add some flavor to it, vending machines will never be the same, and I'm all in.

I predict this thing to get big numbers. I'm talking BIG numbers. You use a word like "spicy" and you get people's attention. "You mean I can go with the regular cheese like I've had plenty of times, or be SPICY?" Kudos to Ritz for also using the word "queso," which one associates with risk and intrigue.

The Ritz spicy queso cracker is set to hit stores sometime in early 2025 - so keep an eye on it!

In addition to being one heck of a content provider here at OutKick, with the latest spicy queso news, I am now volunteering myself to be our official taste tester. First up will be the spicy quseo Ritz crackers, followed by what I can only hope to be true - a different type of Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich.

Next year is gearing up to be quite a delicious one!