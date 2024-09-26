'Yellowstone' Viewers Find Significant Plot Issue

Some "Yellowstone" viewers believe they've found a significant issue with the show:

Rip.

The hit neo-Western saga from Taylor Sheridan will return November 10th for the start of season 5B, and despite the ending allegedly leaking online (read it here), people are still very excited.

That's led to people spending a lot of time online debating different aspects of the series, how it should end, if there should be more spinoffs and things of that nature.

One debate is solely focused on John Dutton's right hand man.

"Yellowstone" fans debate if Rip is realistic.

A Reddit thread titled "Rip the invincible" points out something that has long bugged me. The character played by Cole Hauser is simply not overly realistic during confrontations. Specifically, people are zoned on the legendary scene where the ranch hands brawl with the bikers.

"I have started to like Rip a lot more over the seasons but he is written way too bad ass. Rewatched the bikers and not sure if it is just Taylor Sheridan sh*tting on SoA but Rip dealing with a 1% that easy is laughable. My money is on the actual HA dealing with him or the fictional SoA as well. We all loved when he raced in and saved Beth, we all loved him helping Jimmy. The fact he seems unbeatable annoys the sh*t out of me. Saying that they really have done a great job in last few seasons showing he is actually a good man, possibly Batman but a good man," the post reads. For those of you who haven't ever seen the scene in question, you can watch it here.

People were quick to chime in with plenty of thoughts. Check out the responses below:

I think the bikers were less than 1% quality. They’re more like yuppies that parade as badasses on the weekends. That’s why they can’t fight for sh*t and they all really just stood there silently the whole time. The "leader" ran his mouth. Edit for clarity: I agree with your overall point. He hits Kayce 10x in the corral (even though it was rigged that way by him) and Kayce keeps coming. He throws a punch at anyone else and they die.

I think Rip and Beth are the same in that they receive no real setbacks or challenges. Which does hurt their characters I must say.

Nobody could act like Beth in real life

I don't disagree with anything you've said but there's no way those clowns were real one percenters.

If anyone acted like Rip in real life they’d be dead by the time they were 25.

My guess is that all this buildup is to kill him on last season by doing something heroic either for Beth or the kid

He’s said "if you’re gonna shoot me, shoot!" at least 5 times. And nobody has shot him. In real life he would have been graveyard dead halfway through season 1.

Especially the private security guy for the two brothers. If he was legit private security he would have not hesitated

Not to mention how easily he beats up a former navy seal. Even if kayce is smaller than rip he’s going to know how to fight much better than that. The one on one combat scenes are lacking realistic martial art skills

I agree tough is good but he's like invincible across between Steven seigal and Chuck Norris

I feel like this is a problem with both his and Beth's characters. It's like as soon as they enter the scene, everyone else is contractually obliged to act like idiots who can't fight. I think only John gets away without being turned into a spaghetti armed buffoon in order to elevate Rip and Beth's characters and service this odd sense of glorification and admiration that the writing seems to hold for them.

As much as I love "Yellowstone," it's hard to disagree with the criticism above. Rip is a ranch hand. He's not Jason Bourne or combat hardened Delta Force operator.

Yet, in every altercation he finds himself in, he seems to win with ease. I know a lot of ranchers and I can say with 100% certainty, none behave the way he does. Generally speaking, not drawing attention to yourself is a winning strategy. That's the exact opposite of how Rip conducts himself.

The best comment above is that he'd be dead by 25 if he behaved that way in real life. Fact check: 100% true.

Having said all that, I'm still excited for November 10th to get here. It's going to be a very fun night finally going back to the ranch.