Country Music Star Goes Viral With Epic Performance, Is Must-Watch For Fans: VIDEO

Riley Green continues to prove his rise in the country music world isn't slowing down.

Anyone who reads my work is very aware that I love country music. I absolutely love it. The genre is soaring right now, and the "Jesus Saves" singer is a big part of the renaissance it's going through.

The man simply knows how to make hits, and also appeals to the common man. It's a simple formula, but apparently not easy for most of the woke entertainment world.

Riley Green goes viral with late night performance.

Green appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Yes, I know Kimmel is awful, but this isn't about him) Tuesday night to perform his hit song "Worst Way."

As his fans will expect, it was an awesome performance, and it definitely has the internet talking. Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This song is what I believe the younger generation likes to call a "tone setter" and if you don't know what that means, I'm not going to be the one who explains it.

This is a family website (well, most of the time), and I think you can all catch the drift. This man knows how to move the needle, and it's been that way for a few years at this point.

Are the boys back or are the boys back?

Country music is *BOOMING*, and it's only going to grow as long as Green, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan and other major acts continue to pump out music.

Whether it's cracking beers around a bonfire or taking your heart on a ride, I'm down for it all. Plus, we can even throw in a little hunting along the way.

What do you think of Green's music? Make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.