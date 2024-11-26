Country Music Star Leads Packed Football Stadium In Chilling Toby Keith Tribute: WATCH

Riley Green led Oklahoma fans in a very touching Toby Keith tribute over the weekend.

The Sooners pulled off a shocking 24-3 upset over Alabama in Norman Saturday night, and one of the coolest moments was when Green led the crowd in singing a classic Toby Keith song:

"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."

Riley Green leads Oklahoma fans in honoring Toby Keith.

The country music icon was a huge Oklahoma fan, and the football team has been honoring him all season long with fans singing his songs.

The moment from Saturday might have been the best as Riley Green led fans in singing the legendary pro-America song.

Check it out below, and let me know what you think

There's no doubt that's an awesome and chilling moment. Seeing a packed Oklahoma stadium rocking out to Toby Keith with Riley Green leading the way is epic.

There's no other way to describe it. Keith is among the most famous country music singers to ever walk the planet, and he passed away at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer.

His death was nothing short of heartbreaking for country music fans. Yet, his legacy lives on, and that was on display Saturday night in Norman.

Props to the Sooners and Riley Green for honoring Toby Keith. You simply love to see it.