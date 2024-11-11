Country Music Star Releases Incredibly Emotional Music Video: WATCH

Riley Green's music video for "Jesus Saves" is an emotional punch to the gut.

The hit song from the country music star tells the story of a homeless man the narrator meets on the street holding a sign that simply says "Jesus Saves."

The man's life story is explained throughout the course of Green's song, and it's one tragedy after another. It's an incredibly sad country song.

Riley Green releases "Jesus Saves" music video.

Well, anyone who expected the music video wouldn't have the same kind of trauma and tragedy would be wrong. It's incredibly sad and emotional.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments from Riley's fans were overwhelmingly positive. People can't get enough of the emotional roller coaster:

This song got tears rolling down a grown man's cheek. Try not to judge, unless righteously, you never know what people are going through or what they have been through. Love one another as it's God's decree.

This song should be song of the year

God bless America and those who have served. Sounds real good that song. And Jesus saves. True story.

Lord I pray for our veterans bless them. Riley this is a beautiful song

Nothing moves me like this song when I heard it live in person. Having had so many conversations with veterans and my vet family it hits even harder, god bless the USA, god bless our vets they deserve more than what we give them.

My favorite Riley song and should be song of the year. It hits especially hard as I continue fighting stage 4 cancer so that I will be around as long as possible for my 5 kids and wife.

Wasn’t expecting to cry today!!

Wow! Beautiful and touching video. Every time I hear it out reminds me of how amazing Jesus is. He is right beside us loving us through all of life. Jesus is waiting for each person to reach out and grab onto Him.

To make the music video's release even cooler, Green revealed on Instagram that he's using it to help raise funds for Folds of Honor - an organization that helps families of fallen and disabled veterans.

It's certainly a very classy gesture from the country music sensation.

Props to Riley for giving fans a great music video, and for helping raise money for people in need while doing it. This is the kind of stuff we love to see.