Country Music Superstar Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

Riley Green had to make a trip to the hospital after suffering a very random accident while hunting.

Green has been on an insane run the past couple years in the country music industry, and when he's not cranking out hits, he likes to go hunting.

He's also very good at it. The man is a machine when it comes to being in the field or woods. Unfortunately for him, things didn't go well Sunday.

Riley Green hospitalized after random hunting accident

Green revealed on his Instagram story he had to make a trip to the emergency room after he somehow managed to impale his foot on a nail while hunting, according to Whiskey Riff.

How is that even possible? Your guess is as good as mine because there's generally speaking not nails anywhere a person might hunt.

The "Change My Mind" singer seemingly found the only one, and manage to drive it clean into his foot.

Fortunately, Green appeared to be in high spirits while in the hospital, despite somehow managing to end up with a hole in his foot.

One of his Instagram stories showed a doctor indicating he was good to get back to hunting pretty much as soon as he was checked out of the hospital.

While he had to be briefly taken out of the field to go to the ER, it definitely appears like Green's situation could have been much worse.

Be careful for nails while hunting. That's something I never expected to ever write here at OutKick, but I guess there's a first for everything. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.