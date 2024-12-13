Country Music Stars Team Up For Emotional Performance Of Hit Song: WATCH

Ella Langley and Riley Green teamed up for an awesome performance.

The two have united for two hit songs - "Don't Mind If I Do" and "you look like you love me" - and they're both fast rising stars in the country music genre.

Green has become one of the biggest names in music, and Langley has been on an awesome run of her own in the genre.

Ella Langley and Riley Green team up for "Don't Mind If I Do" performance.

Langley and Green performed "Don't Mind If I Do" on the season finale of "The Voice," and it's absolutely worth watching if you're a fan of their music.

As you'd expect, the comments were incredibly positive. People had plenty of great things to say:

The live performance sounds even better than the studio version! Great song and performance and their voices blend perfectly! Hope Riley releases this as a radio single

Riley and Ella are fantastic singers together

Anyone else getting an early 90s Tim McGraw feel from Riley? Rocking the mustache and cowboy hat.

This performance is so raw and real. I keep coming back to it because it’s resonates more than the official version, please release this on Spotify or record a live version!!!

She is incredible when they come in together, love the harmonies

You guys make an amazing team, much love to you both.

This is my absolute favorite performance y’all have done together. Thanks for making some beautiful music!

Riley is soooo FIRE!!!

These two are absolutely outstanding together. It's always electric. In fact, it's so electric that fans believe they might be secretly dating.

Both have denied those rumors in pretty blunt fashion. I guess fans will have to cook up different theories.

I can't wait to see what these two do next. I have no doubt it's going to be awesome. Let me know your thoughts on the two talented singers at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.