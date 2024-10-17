Country Music Star Shows Off True Authenticity While Previewing New Album

Riley Green continues to hype up his new album "Don't Mind If I Do" ahead of its release.

The highly-anticipated album from the established country music star comes out Friday, and expectations are sky high.

The reason why is pretty simple. Every single song on the album that has been released so far has been outstanding. "Change My Mind," "Rather Be" and "Don't Mind If I Do" are certified country music bangers.

Riley Green previews "Don't Mind If I Do" album.

What can fans expect from the rest of the album? It sounds like a lot of what people have come to love from Green….while he also pushes the limits and tries new stuff.

"It's a collection of, you know, things just going on in my personal life. Songs that I really liked musically. Places I wanted to try to go, and also, a lot of things that got me here. Don't stray away from things that got me here, but also, where am I trying to go? I think this album is, really, exactly what that is," Green said in a TikTok video released earlier in the week.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. This is the kind of authenticity that fans have come to know and love from Riley Green.

He's not pretending to be something he's not. The "Hell Of A Way To Go" understands who his fans are and what's made him incredibly successful over the past few years.

That's why I'm sure his fans are very happy to hear he's not going to "stray" from the attitude and vibes that have made him a massive star. The man loves to rock out, sing fun songs and occasionally push the emotional limits. If it's not broke, then don't fix it.

At the same time, hearing he's going to explore new areas is also intriguing. What does that mean? Your guess is as good as mine, but I'm excited.

We'll find out if "Don't Mind If I Do" lives up to expectations Friday. I'll definitely have a full breakdown at OutKick, and make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.