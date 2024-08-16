Country Music Star Pulls Off Chilling Cover Of Classic Song

Riley Green gifted fans an absolutely incredible cover of an Alabama song.

Green performed the hit song "Dixieland Delight" during the "CMT Giants: Alabama" event, which aired Thursday.

The popular CMT series is meant to honor some of the biggest and most classic names in the genre. Green didn't disappoint at all with his tribute to the famous country band.

Riley Green performs incredible cover of "Dixieland Delight."

Green not only performed "Dixieland Delight" - one of the most famous country music songs ever recorded - but he stuck to his Alabama roots while doing it.

Fans shouted out the alternative lyrics that Crimson Tide fans love singing on game day. Check out the absolutely incredible performance below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Damn, if that doesn't give you chills and goosebumps, then I have to question whether or not you're a country music fan.

That was an absolutely epic performance, and the fans agree. Check out some of the reactions below:

Riley did an excellent job

All these songs are making me tear up reminds me of my childhood and my dad (may he rest in peace).

Beautiful performance.

I have always loved this song and love Riley ! He’s amazing

Riley killed it!

Goosebumps!!! Awesome job

Make a little lovin', hell yeah...

Riley Green is a legit grade-A talent in country music, and Alabama is one of the greatest bands we've ever seen in country music.

The two coming together for an incredible cover of "Dixieland Delight" is nothing short of awesome.

Also, you're missing out if you're not already listening to Riley Green. The man makes incredible music, and he's not really into that pop garbage that the genre is finally pushing back against. His songs tell stories that hit you in the emotions and can also make you want to party.

