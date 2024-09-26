Country Music Stars Drop Incredible Video After Mysterious Post

Riley Green and Ella Langley dominated the internet with a tour announcement.

The two country music stars responsible for multiple hit songs cranked up the intrigue when Green posted photos of what looked like a "Smokey and the Bandit" style shoot of some kind.

Nobody knew what was going on, and there were plenty of theories floating around. Mainly, that the two were cooking up a new collaboration after their previous two blew up.

Riley Green announces new tour.

Well, we now have an answer. There's not a new song coming. Green dropped a video Wednesday announcing his upcoming Damn Country Music tour with Langley tagging along.

In terms of country music videos, it's going to be hard to find one better than this one. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Riley Green is an absolute star and Ella Langley is the perfect sidekick. This is genius marketing at its finest. He spins the internet into a frenzy with a mystery post channeling "Smokey and the Bandit."

He lets everyone stew on what might be coming, and then the very next day, announces a new tour with Langley at his side.

These are quickly becoming an unstoppable duo, and it's a ton of fun to watch.

There is a 100% chance I'm getting tickets if there's a show I can get to. I've never seen Riley in concert before, and it feels like it's time to change that. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.