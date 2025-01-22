Country Music Star Stuns Internet With Powerful Performance: WATCH

Riley Green was cooking Tuesday night on Instagram.

Green has solidified himself as one of the biggest names in country music, and he's made a name for himself by making music that is both a ton of fun and can also take listeners on a roller-coaster ride.

There's no turning back for him at this point. The "Jesus Saves" singer is a bonafide superstar. Whether it's hunting or cranking hits, he can do it all.

That now includes going viral with an acoustic performance.

Riley Green goes viral with acoustic performance of popular song.

Green, once again, put his talent on display when he decided to fire up Instagram with an acoustic performance of his hit song "Change My Mind."

The song from his 2024 album "Don't Mind If I Do" is one of his most popular tracks, and it's not hard to figure out why.

Check out his impressive performance below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who have never heard the album version, you can listen to it below.

Would it surprise anyone that people jumped into the comments to show their support? It certainly shouldn't:

This song has been on repeat since the album dropped.

What an absolute weapon of a human

Every time I think "maybe I’m just a lesbian", you change MY mind

We are witnessing history folks. A legend of our time.

Please release this version

Like the acoustic.

The lullaby I needed

It's criminal how much this song gets played on repeat in my car

It's truly awesome how talented Riley Green is on the microphone, and he definitely has the vibe of the kind of guy you just want to sit around with and crush beers.

Take a look the beast he bagged below, and then tell me with a straight face he's not an awesome dude.

Riley Green had the best year of his career in 2024, and I have a feeling 2025 will only be bigger. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.