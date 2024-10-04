Country Music Star Releases Emotional New Song: LISTEN

Riley Green appears to have another major hit on his hands.

Green has been on a rocket ship to the top of the country music industry, and his upcoming album "Don't Mind If I Do" comes out October 18th.

You can expect the 18-track album to explode in popularity as soon as it hits streaming platforms. The songs already out from it are all impressive, and that includes the latest single released by Green.

Riley Green releases new song "Change My Mind."

Green released his new song "Change My Mind" early Friday morning, and it's clear that this one is without a question going to be a hit with his fans.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What are Green's fans saying? They love the song. Check out a few of the reactions below:

This guy doesn't miss. Another great song

He doesn't miss, what a song!!!!!!!!

I so love this song

Honestly sooo good

This is a vibe

The goatttt

Another great one Duckman!!

You killed this one

On repeat

10/10 yet again

It’s an amazing song

Is Riley Green a star or is Riley Green a star? The answer is yes, and it's not even a tough call. The man is outrageously talented.

He simply doesn't miss, and that's why the hype surrounding his upcoming album is off the charts.

It certainly feels like country music is having itself a moment. Riley Green is crushing it, Ella Langley is becoming a legit star, Wyatt Flores is building a name for himself, Cody Jinks recently released a new album, The Castellows continue to impress and there are many more examples.

October 18th is going to be an awesome day when we get Green's full album. For now, we'll have "Prove Me Wrong" on repeat. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.