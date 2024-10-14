Country Music Star Reveals Epic Reason Behind New Album Title

Riley Green has a pretty cool reason why he chose to name his upcoming album "Don't Mind If I Do."

Green's new country album comes out this Friday, and hype is off the charts to see what he delivers in a few days. It's not hard to understand why people are so excited and amped up.

The singles he's released so far from the 18-track album have all been great, including "Don't Mind If I Do," "Change My Mind" and "Jesus Saves."

Riley Green explains title of upcoming album.

So, how did he land on naming his album after the common saying? His explanation is pretty simple. The album has a lot of themes, and the saying can cover it all.

Specifically, going out with the boys for some beers comes to mind for him when he hears it, and that has my full stamp of approval.

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Riley Green is honestly one of the coolest guys in country music, and this is a prime example of why people love the Alabama native.

Unlike many music stars who are perfectly crafted personas handled by PR pros, agents and managers, Riley Green is out here talking about how thinking about getting beers with the boys is the reason he landed on the name for his new album.

Seriously, what's not to like about this guy? He releases hit after hit, teams up with Ella Langley for two mega-hits, is one of the fastest rising stars in country music and even played college football.

The Venn diagram of people who like OutKick and likely like Riley Green is probably close to a perfect circle.

I can wait to blast "Don't Mind If I Do" this Friday. We'll definitely have a review for everyone here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.