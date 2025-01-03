Country Music Star Goes Viral With Hilarious Epic Video

Riley Green is taking the internet by storm after dropping an awesome 2024 recap.

Green had a monster 2024. He went from being a very popular country music singer to being arguably a top three guy in the game.

Not many people in America had a better year than he did. There's winning in life, and then there's the run Riley Green has been on.

Riley Green posts awesome video wrapping up 2024.

Whether it's dropping new country music, collaborating with Ella Langley or deer hunting, the man doesn't miss. He's also apparently a hell of a jokester behind the scenes too.

The "Hell Of A Way To Go" singer posted a viral video looking back at his epic ride in 2024, and it's worth checking out if you love country music.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is Riley Green winning or is Riley Green winning? The answer is yes. The dude comes off as incredibly authentic, and as you can see from his recap video, the man likes to have fun behind the scenes.

Life is short. You might as well enjoy it. That's even more true if you're a generational talent in the country music space.

What's the point of being a music superstar if you don't get to have fun with it?

It should be a lot of fun to see what Green cooks up in 2025. Something tells me it's going to be huge. I'll definitely be following along. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.