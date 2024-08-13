Riley Gaines Destroys Trans Golfer For Lecturing Women On Their 'Failures'

This should go over well with female athletes out there who have to worry about dudes with dongs who want to steal their athletic achievements.

Hailey Davidson, who was born a dude with a dong, is known as the Florida golfer who has had mild success stealing checks from women in minor league golf events. Back in 2021, Davidson won a mini-tour event over LPGA player Perrine Delacour.

Fast-forward to 2024. Davidson still has no issues taking from deserving women. It was Davidson who was right there waiting as an alternate at the 2024 Women's U.S. Open.

Now, after beating women on the golf course and preventing them from becoming U.S. Open alternates, Davidson would like to share some advice for these females.

"I will never understand athletes who blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures," the pro golfer wrote Tuesday on Instagram Story.

"If you don't take accountability for your failures then you will never actually be good enough to make it."

You're damn right Riley Gaines is fired up over this lecture

For those who haven't been following along the last 2-3 years, it was Gaines who was forced by the NCAA to stand on a stage at the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships holding a 6th place trophy after tying Lia Thomas, who was born a dude with a dong, in 200 freestyle event.

Then, the NCAA asked for its 6th place trophy back and told Gaines they would mail her a trophy. They sent Thomas, a male, home with the 5th place trophy.

Now she has to deal with Davidson handing out lectures.

"A man telling a woman she'll never be good enough to be successful used to be correctly labeled as misogynistic," Gaines told OutKick.

"Now, society calls it 'progress'. The irony of a mediocre man who couldn't hack it in his rightful category essentially telling women to ‘just train harder’ would be comical if there weren't real consequences."

Ladies, just train harder and you can beat men who identify as women

Tell that to the Penn women's swimming team where Lia Thomas now owns the 100 free, 200 free and 500 free school records.

Tell that to the three Olympic medalists who swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships who lost to Thomas in the 500 free.

Ladies, you should've worked harder to beat the guy in the pool, according to Davidson.

Let that sink in.