Legendary Comedy Drops Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Preview For Final Season: WATCH

The first trailer for the final season of "The Righteous Gemstones" has arrived, and it's glorious.

The legendary HBO comedy starring Danny McBride is one of the best comedies TV has seen in a very long time.

It's wildly offensive, all the characters are unbearably terrible people and it's an unreal amount of fun. Is it for the easily offended?

No.

Is it for everyone with a solid sense of humor? Absolutely.

"Righteous Gemstones" final season trailer released.

HBO dropped the trailer for the final season Thursday, and announced that it will premiere March 9th on the network.

HBO dropped the trailer for the final season Thursday, and announced that it will premiere March 9th on the network. That's not too far off at all. It also looks like it might be the wildest season yet.

The description for the final season is as follows:

"THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past."

Yeah, you had my attention, HBO. Now, you have my interest. If you don't know what movie that's from, then I suggest you open up your film viewing options.

It's been an incredibly fun ride with the Gemstone family so far, and I can't wait to see how McBride's genius mind wraps it all up.

Prepare for a lot of grossly offensive comedy. It's the reason we're watching, and I can't wait.