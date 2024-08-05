Ricky Cobb Of Super 70s Sports Is Bringing A 90-Minute Daily Show To OutKick

For Ricky Cobb, the brilliant mind behind the ultra-successful Super 70s Sports Twitter account, the dream is about to become a reality via a new show he'll host on OutKick starting next Monday, August 12.

"I’m going to be in the batting order giving you protection so they can’t pitch around you," Cobb told OutKick's Dan Dakich this morning while making the big show announcement. Cobb's show will start at 11 a.m. ET after Dakich's "Don't @ Me."

Cobb, Dakich and the rest of the daily OutKick digital lineup can be seen at OutKick Watch.

While taking former athletes and giving them digital shows is common on the Internet, taking a viral social media account and giving the brain behind that account a show is rare. That's not lost on Cobb.

"Childhood dreams don't often come true but mine has today, and I'm looking forward to giving you sweet bastards an original dose of sports, culture, and comedy," the Kentucky native, turned Illinois community college professor, turned social media savant tweeted in June.

The dream becomes reality next week.

What's the vision for the Ricky Cobb Show?

"For people who are a fan of Super 70s, you're going to see a lot of that influence. We're going to talk about what I've been tweeting. We're going to talk about the nostalgic stuff that guys of our age can dig into whether that's sports or music. Just what it was like when we were growing up," Cobb explained to Dakich.

But, it won't be all Dukes of Hazzard and Ozzie Smith doing backflips on the turf at Busch Memorial.

Cobb says he'll address the "goofy stuff" going on in pop culture and politically while adding his humorous take on life.

It'll be a 90-minute show, but the real challenge will be for the show producer who'll be responsible for pulling the plug on Cobb when he gets rolling.

Will Ricky Cobb talk politics on OutKick?

"We're living in strange times. I look back on what politics were like when I was growing up & it's positively boring compared to what we're looking at now," Cobb, a longtime sociology professor, added.

"It's almost 2025. What was the song, Dan, ‘In the year 2525, if man is still alive.’ Maybe they should've called it 2025 because we might be escalating to that point."

That's a reference to the group Zager and Evans' dystopian song, "In the Year 2525" where the duo sings:

In the year 5555

Your arms hangin' limp at your sides

Your legs got nothin' to do

Some machine's doin' that for you

In the year 6565

You won't need no husband, won't need no wife

You'll pick your son, pick your daughter too

From the bottom of a long glass tube

In other words, Cobb's going to talk politics, but it will be with a different mindset than what you're used to seeing and hearing across digital platforms. This guy is a sociology professor. Just think of all the material that's up in his brain waiting to come out.

How the Ricky Cobb Show will be different than a typical digital show

By now you know the typical show structure across the Internet: a producer comes up with hot topics of the day, the host riffs on the topics, has a hot take on a topic pumped out by a Google algorithm and then that structure is used five-days-a-week.

Cobb envisions his show being different.

He wants to incorporate his tweets as the topics of the day. Tweets will become bits and bits become conversations.

"You've got 280 characters on Twitter and I'm able to work within that structure, but what you don't get on that platform is me being able to take that idea and develop it further and have a conversation," Ricky concluded.