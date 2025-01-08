Ricki Lake's Malibu 'Dream Home' Burns To The Ground In L.A. Fires

The house where actress Ricki Lake enjoyed insane views of the Pacific Ocean and Malibu beaches has burned to the ground in the L.A. fires, she reported Wednesday.

When I first heard over the news that Lake was one of the Hollywood elites who lost a home, it never crossed my mind that Lake would have owned a house with a $100 million view. It turns out she was sitting on one of the most incredible pieces of property, if you can stand the California politics that come along with those views.

"It’s all gone. 💔," Lake wrote on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

"I can’t believe I am typing these words. After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_ Ross and I lost our dream home," she continued. "This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you.

"This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grief along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event. Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders.

"More to share soon of how we escaped with Dolly and not much else. For now I grieve."

According to her Facebook page, Lake bought the property in the mid 2010s and started building the dream home in 2019.

Take politics out of this. Lake is a huge Lib, but I have to respect this backyard. We are here to appreciate the patio life and Lake had herself one of the best

For those of you who have read my work over the years, you know I promote living the Patio Life® and creating spaces — they don't have to be huge or expensive — where you can sit around, suck in fresh air and detach from society.

Guys, we have to mourn when scenes like this are lost. I don't know if Ricki and her husband sat there and smoked pot or sucked down tequila and talked about Chinese politics.

What I do know is that this was one helluva place to sit and now it's gone.