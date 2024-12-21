Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Truth Exposed By Witness: WATCH

Richie McGinniss was a pivotal figure in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI.

Richie's new book "Riot Diet" covers his experiences throughout the 2020 BLM riots and the events that unfolded on August 25, 2020.

Richie joined me on American Joyride to discuss his new book, and the truth about what happened when rioters attacked Rittenhouse.

You can hear Richie's explanation of what happened starting around 23:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

