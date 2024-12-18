Truth Of BLM Riots And Rittenhouse Shooting Exposed: WATCH

Journalist and author Richie McGinniss went through a crazy 2020.

Richie's new book "Riot Diet" covers his experiences throughout the 2020 BLM riots and the moment that changed his life:

Witnessing Kyle Rittenhouse shoot three men during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse was eventually acquitted in what was a clear case of self-defense to those of us with common sense. While many of us watched it all unfold on TV, Richie was just feet away when the bullets started flying, and testified during the trial. His story is one every citizen should hear on American Joyride and in his book.

