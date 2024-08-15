RGIII Reacts To Being Pulled Off ESPN Just Before Football Season

On Thursday, news broke that ESPN planned to sideline both Robert Griffin III (RG3) and Sam Ponder.

It was a somewhat surprising move for the company, given that the NFL season is just three weeks away and both have prominent roles in the network's coverage of the league.

Plus, Griffin contributed to ESPN college football programming, and the official start of the college football regular season is less than 10 days away.

Nevertheless, both talents will no longer appear on ESPN moving forward, although the company will continue to pay out their contracts until either they run out or the commentators find new jobs.

RG3 seemed to hint that this news was coming with a cryptic post on X earlier on Thursday.

"There are people in your circle saying they want you to win, but doing everything they can to make you lose. Don’t be afraid to cut people off when they keep handing you the scissors," Griffin wrote.

After the news broke, Griffin had a much simpler response. He posted a clip of the famous scene from the movie Friday, in which Willie Jones – Craig's father – says to Craig (Ice Cube), "How the hell [are] you gonna get fired on your day off?"

"I don't know," Craig replied.

It's a comedic take on obviously a difficult situation for RG3, who reportedly has two more years on his contract at ESPN.

The writing was on the wall, though, when the company previously removed him from "Monday Night Countdown" after a disastrous run last season.

In addition, RG3 is VERY outspoken on social media, often talking about controversial topics and doing so in a very controversial way.

Whatever the reason, Griffin is now done at ESPN after apparently getting "fired on his day off."