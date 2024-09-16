Rex Chapman Predictably Downplays Trump Assassination Attempt, Begs Media To Cover Haitians In Springfield

For years now, Rex Chapman's entire personality has been hating anything involving Donald Trump. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he downplayed the apparent second assassination attempt on the former President.

The former NBA player is more concerned about the lack of media coverage about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, than an alleged gunman reportedly pointing an AK-47 through a fence looking to assassinate Trump.

"Media - please go to Springfield and cover the story there," Chapman wrote on X. "Not the one on the golf course in Florida. We’re watching."

Chapman ending his post with "we're watching" as if he's some sort of cult leader who believes his opinion matters is incredibly on brand.

After recognizing how truly absurd his post about Trump was, he condemned the assassination attempt, but not without moaning about the former President before signing off.

"Political violence is bad," Chapman wrote. "Whether it’s assassination attempts or candidates telling lies that inspire bomb threats against hospitals and elementary schools. "I can sure as s--- condemn an assassination attempt against Trump. Why couldn’t he condemn bomb threats against schools and hospitals?"

Chapman's mention of bomb threats relates to Springfield after there were reported threats and school closures in the area late last week.

Springfield, which has seen an influx of roughly 20,000 Haitian immigrants since the pandemic, has become a major talking point around the country with residents alleging that immigrants have been stealing and eating pets. Trump mentioned the allegations during the Presidential Debate with Kamala Harris last week, to which ABC moderators immediately shut down the former President's claim.

Trump released a statement on the apparent second assassination attempt.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER. I will always love you for supporting me."

