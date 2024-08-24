Restaurant Accidentally Serves 2 Year Old Alcohol Instead of Apple Juice

A California restaurant is being investigated after they gave a toddler alcohol instead of apple juice.

The "you can't make it up" moment occurred earlier this week at the Salinas, California, Japanese restaurant Fujiyama. According to KSBW TV, the parents of the two-year-old daughter noticed something was wrong when she began showing signs that she was drunk.

"She was swaying, she was falling over, she was leaning on walls, she couldn’t hold her head up, she was slurring her words," mother Noemi Valencia told the outlet. Wondering what the heck was going on, the parents smelled the drink and immediately noticed it was wine and not apple juice.

HER BAC WAS 0.12!

The family immediately rushed their daughter to th emergency room where she had to spend the night after registering a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration (BAC)! To realize just how dangerously high that is for a toddler, the Cleveland Clinic says that anything above a 0.10 BAC in adults can induce vomiting, loss of balance, slurred speech and reduced reaction time.

KSBW spoke with the Japanese restaurant manager who admitted their mistake. According tot he manager, they store their house made wine in large containers called "apple juice" for some unknown reason. I mean I like drinking wine just as much as the next person, but why in the hell would a restaurant write that it was apple juice?!

Fortunately, the young girl has recovered and as of now the parents have not brought forth a lawsuit, although a police report was filed. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed that an investigation is ongoing with authorities, telling KSBW that, ""The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is aware of the reports and is working with local authorities to investigate."