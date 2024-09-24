'Redneck' College Football Fan Explains His Pontoon TV Mounting System

American ingenuity IS NOT DEAD!

Over on TikTok, an avid outdoorsman who loves landing catfish and watching college football has the social media network buzzing over his pontoon TV mount system that he created so he can watch college football and enjoy time on the late hauling in hogs on Lake Marion in South Carolina.

"I went with a portable generator off the back & the Verizon HotSpot. Didn’t miss a beat 👌" wrote A. Till on TikTok.

America has been home to geniuses of their time like Henry Ford, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and A. Till!

Guys, there's no longer a reason to miss fishing with the boys with this new technological advancement.

"What about when it rains," one TikTok disbeliever wrote.

"Toon has a pullover top on it. I also keep a PVC pipe/Tarp contraption on deck for backup 👌," American hero A. Till fired back.

Let this be an inspiration to those of you who are full of ‘That can’t be done.' Stop the negativity. Drop "can't" from your vocabulary.

"Redneck ingenuity 💪is something to be studied," wrote a fan of A. Till's new invention.

That's exactly right.

Make fun of rednecks all you want – it's said that hillbillies built Detroit after being recruited out of Applachia by Henry Ford – but the results speak for themselves.

ISIS and Hamas didn't invent this mounting system. A guy with a dream and pontoon boat did.