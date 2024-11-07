Advice Everyone Needs To Know Goes Viral, Answers Are 100% Correct

What's some advice everyone needs to know?

It seems like everyone has advice to share, and most of the time, it's unsolicited. While that might be the case, there's certainly good advice everyone needs to hear.

Whether it's simple or complex, solid advice should never be ignored. That's why I couldn't help but click on a Reddit thread going viral.

A thread titled "What’s a life skill everyone should know by the time they’re 30?" is going viral, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Conflict resolution

Saying no. Get really good at saying yes in your 20s. It opens lots of doors and teaches you to get outside of your comfort zone to grow. By 30, be ruthless with your time and get good at saying no thoughtfully, politely, and firmly.

How to manage money.

How to thank others when appropriate and how to apologize when appropriate.

Household budgeting.

Cooking basic meals. It’s not just about impressing friends; it’s essential for survival and saving money. Plus, nothing beats the satisfaction of not having to rely on takeout every night.

Set healthy boundaries. Stop letting people invalidate your worth or push you in a direction you aren’t comfortable going. Don’t be afraid to walk away from people, jobs, or situations that are bad for you.

I know this sounds politically charged but by 30, people should be able to still hold a conversation and be respectful while also disagreeing. It's a common thing this era for people to storm off and talk crap when they disagree. Blocking people, banning people, etc. The world has over 6 billion people in it. It's pretentious to assume that everyone should always agree with you.

How to advocate: for yourself, your children, your loved ones. Especially when it comes to healthcare, the system is broken and you need to be proactive in getting what you need.

Cooking basic meals, budgeting, maintenance (of anything you own that need it), and more importantly, communication

How to research topics and vet information sources.

How to have uncomfortable conversations about feelings and defining boundaries. People who don’t have these skills cause more problems than they’re worth

Do laundry

Swim. Amazing how many people don't know how to swim, go in the water.

Basic financial literacy. Shouldn't need to come to Reddit to ask if it's better to pay down your mortgage or the micro loan you took out from the Albanian mafia.

How income tax works.

How not to think everything revolves around them. Insight and personal responsibility.

Emotional Intelligence.

How to make a decision based on facts and objective evidence from credible sources.

Time management.

Basic car maintenance/knowledge. i.e., changing a tire, checking oil levels, adding oil if needed, changing windshield wipers. A little of preventative maintenance goes a long way.

Listening. Everything doesn’t have to be about you, and you don’t have to have all the answers, sometimes just listening to someone is all they need.

As you can see, there are many people encouraging readers to learn how to be good with money, and that's the best basic advice I can share as well.

Invest at a young age, save as much money as you can, cut out unnecessary expenses and you'll watch your net worth grow.

Not knowing how to manage money or buying stuff you don't need is a great way to burn through your resources. The sooner you start taking financial responsibility for your future, the better off you will be.

